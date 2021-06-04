Mr. George Sanders Ogea, 72, of Pulaski died June 3, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Ogea was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Jackson, Ala. He was a graduate of Bossier High in Bossier City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-73. He ran a prison ministry in Clifton, Tenn. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Pulaski where he was a longtime Sunday school teacher. He coached softball and baseball for many years and was later inducted into the local little league hall of fame. He worked at American Magotteaux for 43 years, retiring in 2018. He loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them. He is preceded in death by wife of 48 years Jeanette Tomerlin Ogea; parents, Wallace Wilford and Lula Margaret Perkins Ogea; brother Wallace Lee Ogea; and sister Regina Ogea-Guillory.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, from 2-5 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 S. First St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Lynette Augestad and husband Bob of Georgia, Tammy Holt and husband Barry of Pulaski; son Philip Ray Vernon and wife Kelly of Louisanna; grandchildren, Trey Birdsong of Tennessee, Kathryn Chambers and husband Sam, Mary Beth Patellis, Nathan Augestad, Stephen Augestad and wife Catherine, David Augestad, all of Georgia, Kristi Lin Samra and husband Amardeep of England, Georgialee Vernon, Joshua Vernon, Matthew Vernon, all of Louisiana, Trenton Baumeister of Oregon, Allyssa Baumeister of Texas, Amelia Owens and husband Justin of Virginia; great-grandchildren, Tate, Aiden, Collin, Blake, Ellie, Case, Sherie, Sophia; brothers, Arthur Ogea and wife Donna, Richard Ogea, all of Louisiana; sister Ella Grace Johnson of Louisiana; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Nancy Teeples and husband James, Joyce Gunter, Carolyn Shelton, all of Pulaski, Sonny Tomerlin of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
