Mr. George Tanner Vail Jr., 74, died July 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Vail was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Binghamton, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Army as SP4 clerk typist receiving an honorable discharge during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed playing music (drummer) with his musical friends. He was a welder, construction worker and auto parts delivery driver. He enjoyed photography and sharing his pictures with his Facebook friends. He also enjoyed his furry four-legged friends Black Pepper, Ivy and Toffee. He is preceded in death by father George Tanner Vail Sr.; mother Inez Splann Vail; sister Kathryn Clarke; and brother Edward Vail.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Brian Clarke officiating. Burial was in Stella Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stella Cemetery Fund, c/o Sandra Parsons, 2835 Hagan Road, Minor Hill, TN, 38473; Giles County Humane Association, Giles County Public Library; or the charitable organization of your choice.
Survivors include wife Beverly Kimbrough Vail of Pulaski; stepson Carl Garner and wife Lourinda of Goodspring; stepdaughter Kim Skow; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Craig Kimbrough of Pulaski, James Clarke of Pennsylvania, Robert Kimbrough of Maryland; sister-in-law Sue Kimbrough of Pulaski; nieces, Allison Clarke-Shubilla and husband Keith of Pennsylvania, Robin Quintana and husband Steven of Colorado, Teri Olsen and husband Steve of New Mexico; nephews, James Clarke and wife Michelle, George Clarke and wife Carmella, the Rev. Brian Clarke, all of Pennsylvania, Michael Vail and wife Chris of Colorado, Vincent Vail and wife Maria of New Mexico; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
