Mr. George Thomas (Pap) Harney, 77, of Indianapolis died Sept. 16, 2021, at Golden Living in that city.
Mr. Harney was born Dec. 8, 1943, in Pulaski.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m.-noon at Lavenia & Summers Funeral Home in Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin at noon.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of local arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Joyce Ann Harney of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Harney and wife Marie of Nashville, Guy Harney and wife Beverly, Morice Harney and wife Linda, Arthur Harney, Jimmy Harney and wife Crystal, Willie Harney, all of Indianapolis, Billy Harney, James Harney, both of Pulaski; and sisters, Lena Faye Shelton of Indianapolis, Lois Houston and husband Tim and Sallie Tidwell, all of Pulaski.
