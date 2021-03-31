Mr. George Washington Goff, 55, of Ardmore, Tenn., died March 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Goff was born Feb. 22, 1966, in Pulaski. He was a graduate of Lincoln County High School. He was an avid University of Tennessee football fan who would want you to hear Go Vols! He loved his family and was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and farming. He is preceded in death by parents, Matt Gardner and Constance Anderson Goff; brother Willie Goff and sister Fentress Harney.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m. with Kevin Hardin officiating.
Survivors include sisters, Janella Gilbert and husband John of Pulaski, Etha Stewart and husband Maurice of Huntsville, Ala.; brother Robert H. Goff of Ardmore, Tenn.; uncle Lincoln Anderson of Evanston, Ill.; special cousin Cathy Stevenson of Delrose; usher Clara Lancaster; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
