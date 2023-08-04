Mr. George Wayne Jones Jr., 87, died Aug. 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Jones was born May 5, 1936, in Nashville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved the outdoors where he loved to fish. He was a previous owner of a restaurant and continued through the years to love to cook and bake. He loved wood carving and dancing. He loved joking around with people. He is preceded in death by parents, George Wayne and Hattie Hays Jones Sr.; son Jeffery Wayne Jones; and brothers, Bobby Woodson, Billy Wayne Hinton and Charles Jones.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Patsy Jones of Mount Pleasant, Stephanie Collins and husband David of Chapel Hill, Tammy Jones Guerrero of Nashville; sister Barbara Meinecke of Arizona; sister-in-law Linda Hinton of Mount Pleasant; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
