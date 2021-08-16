Mr. Gerald (Jerry) Paul Carpenter, 80, of Lynnville died Aug. 11, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Carpenter was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps and worked 40 years for Johns-Manville before retiring in 2002. After retirement, he moved from Swanton, Ohio, to Lynnville, where he has resided for the past 16 years. He enjoyed fishing, making bird houses and, in his younger years, often loved riding motorcycles. He had a special place in his heart for animals, taking in many stray dogs and cats over the years. He also raised horses and was a pigeon keeper. He was loved by many and will be missed by those who knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Chalmers Carpenter and Margaret Leitner Carpenter; wife Margaret Carpenter; brothers, Richard Carpenter, Gene Carpenter, Donald Carpenter; and sister Joyce Carpenter.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date in Ohio.
Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, David Carpenter and wife Arcie of Puyallup, Wash., Bonnie Carpenter of Bay Village, Ohio, Brenda Carpenter of Ann Arbor, Mich., Rachele Jeakle and partner Chris Breidenbaugh of Waterville, Ohio; and grandchildren, Christian, Leticia, August, Brianna, Nick, Katherine, Adria, Ella and Annah.
