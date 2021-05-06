Mrs. Geraldine Belle, 85, died May 2, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Belle was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Pulaski and was a loving sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time as a Sunday School teacher. She is preceded in death by parents, Odie and Lena Mae Gardner; husband James E. Belle; sisters, Annie Inman, Bessie Wallace; niece Linda Gardner; and nephew John Henry Franklin.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7, noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include sister Lula Braden of Pulaski; nephew Loyd Gardner of Louisville, Ky.; and nieces, Martha Hargrove, Diedre Coleman and husband Michael, all of Pulaski, Patricia Gardner of Nashville and Ramona Strode and husband Tony of Nashville.
