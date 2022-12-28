Mrs. Geraldine Wright, 98, of Pulaski died Dec. 21, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Wright was born Nov. 29, 1924, in Pulaski. She retired from Genesco Shoe Factory and was a member of Bradshaw Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, James Frank and Clara Mae Holley Turner; husband James Wright; son Bud Wright; sisters, Azalee Talent, Marvalene Freeman; and brother Billy Gene Turner.
Funeral services were Dec. 26 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Watson and husband Jimmy of Bunker Hill, Beth Creecy and husband Don of Pulaski; grandchildren, Mike Watson, Melody McGill, Shane Creecy; and great-grandchildren, Kayce Scoggins, Cole Watson, Elli Creecy and Ashton McGill.
