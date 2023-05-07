Mrs. Gladys Sneed Hardy Hays Jacobs, 96, died April 27, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Columbia, where she had resided for the last two years.
Mrs. Jacobs was born May 31,1926, in Pulaski. She previously lived for many years in Ft. Myers, Fla., where she had many friends.
She graduated from Giles County High School in 1943 and began her bookkeeping career at Sharp Motor Co. in Pulaski for Mr. Erskine Sharp. She remained there until 1954 when she began her employment at Hays Distributing Company where she remained until her retirement in 1978. She and her husband owned and operated Reeves Drug Store. She was an active member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and other various organizations. She was an avid golfer and bridge player and loved to read. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her generous, loving and kind spirit and was always available for anyone in need. She was a lifelong Methodist and active in the outreach of her congregation. She is preceded in death by parents, Merlie and Clarine Sneed; brother Delmas Sneed; nephew Julian Sneed; great-niece Suzanne Sneed Lamon; and husbands, Paul Hardy, Rog Hays and Fritz Jacobs.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to: Gladys Jacobs Memorial, 430 Robinson Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or Suzanne Sneed Lamon Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Frankewing, P.O. Box 636, Pulaski, TN 38478-0636.
Survivors include nephew Fagan Sneed and wife Elizabeth of Pulaski; niece Sue Loper of Fairhope, Ala.; great-nephews, Sam Sneed and wife Angela of Pulaski, Matt Mathany of Fairhope, Ala.; great-nieces, Amanda VanDerHeyden and husband Chad of Fairhope, Ala., Morgan Loper and husband Rohan of Smyrna; and several great-great nieces and great-great nephews, all of whom were the children she never had; sister-in-law Gerry Howard; nephews-in-law Jack Sisk and wife Liz, Jeff Sisk; and niece Bonnie Wilkinson and husband Ty.
