Mr. Glen Douglas Brady, 95, died Jan. 13, 2022.
Mr. Brady was born Aug. 18, 1926. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a past elder of Fairview Church of Christ and a licensed medicinal root dealer.He is preceded in death by parents, James Burton and Ruth Lucille Smith Brady; wife Martha West Brady and sister Alice Brady Merrell.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Wright’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The International Gospel Hour, 24 Boonshill Road, Fayetteville, TN 37334; or the India Missions, c/o Shiloh Church of Christ, P.O. Box 272, Hazel Green, AL 35750.
Survivors include daughter Cherie Watson and husband Dwight of Bunker Hill; sister Linda Tankersley of Brentwood; granddaughters, Carmen Hayes and husband Jeremy, Candace Watson; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Hayes, Rhett Hayes; one niece and two nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.