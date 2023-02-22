Mr. Glen Evans Young, 88, of Pulaski died Feb. 20, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mr. Young was born Oct. 15, 1934, in the Beech Hill community. He was a master woodworker and was a retired woodshop teacher. He was a member of the Civitan Club, Special Olympics and St. Andrews Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Cecil Maurice and Anna Ruth Evans Young; wife Betty Young; sisters, Jennie Jo Eason, Elaine Burgess; and brother Willard Allen Young.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Glen Douglas Young of Pulaski, Donald Maurice Young and wife Mitzi of Nashville; grandson Justin Young and wife Kaitlin; and great-granddaughter Elaina Young.
