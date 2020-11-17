Mr. Glen Irvin Ashford, 81, of Pulaski died Nov. 14, 2020.
Mr. Ashford was was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Giles County and loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He was an avid University of Tennessee fan. He always supported his grandchildren in their school and sporting events. He retired from General Motors. He is preceded in death by parents, Leonard Stacy and Myrtle Stafford Ashford; brothers, Willard Ashford, Buddy Ashford, James Ashford, Leonard Ashford Jr.; and sister Peggy Ashford Bates.
Funeral services were Nov. 17 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Wayne Ashford officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Goodspring.
Memorial donations may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Survivors include wife of 57 years Dorothy White Ashford of Pulaski; daughter Tresa Eubank and husband Darryl, Gina Wallace and husband Brian, all of Pulaski; brother Stacy Ashford and wife Geannie of Decatur, Ala.; grandsons, Clay Eubank and wife Megan of Nashville, Cruz Wallace and wife Christin, Zach Wallace, all of Pulaski; granddaughter Blair Eubank Ford of Spring Hill; great-granddaughter Khloe Ford; and several nephews, nieces and friends.
