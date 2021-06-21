Mrs. Glenda Gail Myers, 77, of the Fall River community died June 20, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Myers was born Sept. 22, 1943, and was a bus driver for the Lawrence County School System for more than 47 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Calvin (Dick) Newton and Mary Velma Greene Newton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Austin Myers of Fall River, her daughter Tisha Kelly and husband Dwayne of Lawrenceburg, her granddaughters, Jessica Wright and husband Josh, and Katie Powell, her great granddaughter, Bryleigh, and several nieces and nephews.
