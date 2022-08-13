Mrs. Glenda Joyce Simmons, 86, of Pulaski died Aug. 11, 2022.
Mrs. Simmons was born June 26, 1936, in Pulaski. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and doing for other people. She looked forward to her family outings and get togethers on the holidays. The Lord and her church family were very important to her. In her younger years, she loved to be by the water and sun bathing, however, in her later years she became the sunscreen police. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Allen and Laura Lee Bailey Glossup; brothers, Robert Allen Glossup Jr., Samuel Clint Glossup, Harold Dean Glossup, Lowell Thomas Glossup, James Dwain Glossup, Wendell Gale Glossup, Freddie Glossup; and sister Jo Ann VanHooser.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 3-5 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating.
Survivors include husband of 66 years Thomas Denton Simmons of Pulaski; daughter Sherry Simmons of Pulaski; son Tommy Simmons and wife Tammy of Pulaski; granddaughters, Mia Simmons of Franklin, Layla Sanchez and husband Gabe of Fort Hood, Texas; brothers, Carl Glossup of Pulaski, Joe Lee Glossup of Okeechobee, Fla.; sister Peggie Farrar of Pulaski; and several nephews, nieces and sisters-in-law.
