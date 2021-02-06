Mrs. Glenda Nell Hood, 75, died Feb. 4, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Hood was born Jan. 29, 1946. She is preceded in death by mother Rachel Glenn Thomas, husband Devon Hood, son Jeffery Devon Hood, sister Judy Word and brother-in-law Miles Hood.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Shores Memory Garden.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parent Project for Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Survivors include son Cody Hood and wife Kelli of Goodspring; daughters, Tina Brumit and husband Wayne, Lynn Sumners and husband Ken, all of Pulaski, Melissa Hood of Goodspring; grandchildren, Adam Brumit, Alana Brumit, Jacob Sumners, Kenzie Sumners, Noah Hood; great-grandchildren, Adalyn Weston, Katlyn Brumit; sisters, Pat Faulk of Trinity, Ala., Gina Lupo of Hartselle, Ala.; brothers-in-law, Wade Hood, Dale Hood, Ricky Hood, Loyd Hood, Stanley Hood; and sisters-in-law, Myra Sutton, Brenda Brown, Martha Britton and Dot Thomas.
