Mr. Glenn Archie Henson, 83, of Pulaski died Jan. 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Henson was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Pulaski, and was a loving brother and uncle and a friend to all. He was a member of Providence Church of Christ and retired from Fafnir Bearing. He loved to sit on his front porch and watch people go by. He enjoyed operating his salvage yard after his retirement. He is preceded in death by parents, Archie and Melba Grace Reynolds Henson.
Funeral services were Feb. 1 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johns officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include brother Kenneth Henson and wife Ellen of Pulaski; nephew Doyle Henson of Pulaski; and great-nephews, Wesley Chad Henson and Adrian Wade Henson.
