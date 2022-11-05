Mr. Glenn Harold Dean Smith, 84, died Nov. 3, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Smith was born April 20, 1938, in Scotts Hill. He retired from Denbo/TVR. He is preceded in death by parents, General David and Ada Viola Margaret Eliza Ann Howell Smith; wife Lurlie Harris Smith; brothers, David Smith, Daniel Denzil Smith, Earl Ray Smith; and sisters, Ella Mae, Lutie, Sue, Faye and Oma.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Shores Cemetery.
Survivors include son Marty Smith of Pulaski; daughters, Teresa Crabtree and husband Mark of Minor Hill, Tina Renee Thornton and husband Gary of Pulaski; brothers, Hobert Smith and wife Elizabeth, Charles Smith and wife Linda, Gary Smith and wife Linda, all of Revilo, Morris Smith and wife Carolyn of Goodspring; sister Betty Tucker and husband Lindon of Pulaski; grandchildren, Brent Matthews, Jake Thornton, Jessica Thissen, Jessica Crabtree, Jennifer Spurlin; and 10 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.