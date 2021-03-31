Mrs. Gloria Mary Espinosa Lumpkins, 81, of Iberia, Mo., died March 26, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lumpkins was born May 4, 1939, in Merced, Calif., and was previously a devoted member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Constantino and Carmen Garcia Espinosa; husband William Lumpkins; son Melvin Hyde Jr.; one grandson and four siblings.
Survivors include daughters, Dorothy Mesnage of Athens, Ala., Debra Gruber and husband Matt of Iberia, Mo.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
