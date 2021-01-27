Mr. Glynn Edward Price, 50, of Prospect died Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Price was born Dec. 9, 1970, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving father. He was a cabinet maker for many years. He loved Auburn Football and college football. He loved fishing, hunting and golf. He also was an avid fan of Dale Earnhart and loved NASCAR racing. He is preceded in death by father James Berlin Price and mother Caroline Rochelle Campbell.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Caroline Price of Prospect; brother Bruce Shelton of Toney, Ala.; mother of his children Jamie Kirch of Huntsville, Ala.; and several other family and friends.
