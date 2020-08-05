Mrs. Goldie June Oberholtzer Wonder, 99, died Aug. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Wonder was born Nov. 30, 1920, in Annville, Penn. She married the love of her life, Franklin Dewey Wonder, June 1, 1940. In 1953, the family moved to Pulaski, which soon became “home.” She worked alongside her husband at Croton/Lee-Mar Shirt Company for many years, until their retirement. She was a dedicated Christian and a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband; daughter Joyce June Wonder Newton; parents, Christian Richard Oberholtzer and Magdalena Elizabeth Lutz Oberholttzer; brothers, Adam Troutman, Carl Oberholtzer, Richard Oberholtzer, Harold Oberholtzer, Bob Oberholtzer; and sisters, Hilda O. Christman and Doris O. Bates.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 8, at Giles Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tony Gomillion officiating.
Survivors include daughter Loretta Flaherty and husband Bobby of Bartlett; son-in-law Calvin Newton of Lookout Mountain, Ga.; grandchildren, Wes Newton, Jackie Harling and husband Keith, Mark Miller and wife Mary Beth, Melissa (Missy) Sullivan and husband Don; great-grandchildren, Jarred Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan, Samantha Harling; sister Margaret O. Yiengst of Middleton, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
Goldie was such a sweet lady who always greeted me warmly when I visited her daughter, Joyce, who was a dear friend and classmate.
