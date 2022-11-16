Mr. Gordon Eric Miller, 60, of Prospect died Nov. 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born in Africa Oct. 27, 1962, and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working with Lamar and Jay Tucker at Tucker Farms for the last 20 years. He enjoyed spending time on the farm, working with tractors and farm equipment and loved being at home with his dog Ginger. He is preceded in death by parents, George and Betty Miller; and sister Sandy Borman.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 18, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m.
Surivovrs include wife of 32 years Lisa Carol Miller of Prospect; daughters, Brittany Ellis and husband Lance of Lawrenceburg, Shaun Miller, Kailee Miller, both of Pulaski; son Jamie White of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; brothers, George Miller and wife Tena of Pulaski, Guy Miller and wife Elizabeth of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Pat White of Florence, Ala., Tracy (Duck) Miller of Lawrenceburg; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Wright and Ellis families, Sharon Tucker and family, along with Derrick and Betsy.
