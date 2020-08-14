Mr. Gordon William Robertson, 83, of Pulaski died Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Robertson was born April 28, 1937, in Springfield, Mass., and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved classic cars, fly fishing, hunting and collecting guns. He most of all loved spending time at the beach with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, William G. and Isabelle Lindsay Robertson; and brothers-in-law, Rip Ridgeway and Pinky Ridgeway.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Bonnertown Cemetery in Five Points.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife JoAnn Ridgeway Robertson of Pulaski; son Dr. Steven Robertson and wife Katrina of Nashville; daughters, Julie Willett and Mike Wilson of Springhill, Adele Robertson of Tajikistan; brother Norman Robertson and wife Linda of Grafton, Vt.; sisters, Gela Watson and husband Carl of Bellows Falls, Vt., Holly Whitcomb and husband Bob of Grafton, Vt.; grandchildren, Leslie Wilson, Seth Robertson, Brooks Robertson; sisters-in-law, Dedy Durham and husband Bud, Linda Boyd, Debbie Miller and husband Jeff, Wilma Ridgeway, Sandra Ridgeway; brothers-in-law, Roger Ridgeway and wife Betty Carol, Ray Ridgeway and wife Cynthia; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
