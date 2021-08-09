Mrs. Grace Anne Meier, 81, died Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
Mrs. Meier was born May 24, 1940, in Crawfordsville, Ind., and was a lifelong educator who was devoted to the profession. She was with the Giles County School System for many years, and later moved on to Martin Methodist College to inspire future educators. She was a devoted member of the Church of the Messiah. She was an avid gardener, and lover of all things sweet; desserts always came first. She is preceded in death by husband Robert H. Meier; parents, David and Mary Baker Duncan; and grandson Drew White.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on the green at UT Southern with the committal of ashes in the Church of the Messiah Memorial Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Messiah.
Survivors include daughters, Lea Anne Synder and husband Keith, Kristi Watson and husband Dickey, all of Pulaski, Robin Meier of Lewisburg; granddaughters, Morgan Christy, Whitney Kimbrough and husband Christopher, Rachel Tate and husband Chris, all of Pulaski; grandsons, Robert Bo White of Fairhope, Ala., Rad Synder and wife Sasha of Lewisburg, Michael Watson and wife Nikki of Pulaski; several great-grandchildren; and sister Ruthie George and husband Leroy of Black River Falls, Wisc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.