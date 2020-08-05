Mrs. Grace Augusta Elliott Schoeberl, 86, of Pulaski died July 18, 2020, at Williamson County Medical Center.
Mrs. Schoeberl was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Jersey City, N.J. She was the strong matriarch of a large and loving family, which includes six children, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She spent her childhood and adolescence in New York City during the Great Depression. On May 5, 1960, she married Jim Schoeberl, with whom she would spend 60 wonderful years. She was a valued member of the community, who loved to volunteer at civic events. She was always ready to lend a warm heart, a hug and a wonderful smile. We loved her very much and will miss her laughter. She is preceded in death by son Jerry Schoeberl and wife Edie and parents, Helen and Joe Casar.
Graveside services will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens, 6465 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jerry Schoeberl Memorial Scholarship at the University of Tennessee-Martin, 554 University St., Martin, TN 38237.
Survivors include husband Jerald (Jim) Schoeberl Sr.; brother Tommy Elliott and wife JoEllen of San Francisco; and children, Robert Haines and wife Kim, Larry Haines and wife Brenda, all of Navarre, Fla., Allan Haines and wife Shirl of Wellington, Fla., Jean Hill and husband Ray of Pulaski, and Richard Schoeberl and wife Mitzi of Thompson’s Station.
