Mrs. Grace Lee Norwood, 84, of Goodspring died May 22, 2021, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Ala.
Mrs. Norwood was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Fork Mountain. She ran her own ceramic shop, was secretary for Minor Hill Baptist Church for several years and was a member of AIBC and Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by parents, Herstel and Maggie Mae Ross Justice; husband Joseph (Joe) Norwood; son Marty Norwood; daughter Cindy Knapp; and sisters, Betty McCool, Gloria Udall and Joyce Winters.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include son Joey Norwood and wife Beth of Huntsville; sisters, Shirley Parrott of Knoxville, Rita Sue Michel of Florida, Hope Layne of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
