Mrs. Gracie Cheryl Murphy, 72, of Prospect died April 25, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Murphy was born April 21, 1951, in Pulaski. She was a member of New Zion Church of Christ and retired from Frito-Lay. She loved sewing and working in her flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Buddy and Alma Brown Fogg; and brother Horace Fogg.
Funeral services were April 29 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include husband Jimmy Murphy of Prospect; son Brian Murphy and wife Michelle of Knoxville; daughter Shelley Barnette and husband Corey of Cartersville, Ga.; sisters, Barbara Pardue of Dickson, Carol Cannon of Ashland City; grandchild Brooke Barnette; sisters-in-law, Brenda Murphy of Prospect, Joyce Fogg of Pulaski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.