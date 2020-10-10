Mr. Grady Joseph (G.J.) Wharton, 79, of Prospect died Oct. 9, 2020.
Mr. Wharton was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Madison County, Ala. He was a good Christian man who loved the Lord, his family and his fellow man. He was a well-loved member of his community, greeting everyone with a smile and kind word. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Patriots. He spent many hours fishing in the Tennessee river with his brothers. He is preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Rosie Griffin Wharton; brothers, Aubrey Wharton, Garland Wharton; and sister Christine Wharton Lawrence.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 11, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Gatlin Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include sister Helen Simmons of Somerville, Ala.; brother Lonzo Lee Wharton Sr. of Prospect; sister-in-law Connie Wharton of Monrovia, Ala; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
