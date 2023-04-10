Mr. Grady Leon Scott, 75, of Pulaski died April 6, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Scott was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Hinds, Miss. He was retired from Arvin and was a member of Genesis Baptist Church. Fishing and camping were his favorite hobbies. He is preceded in death by parents, Grady Lee and Lauraine Stovall Scott; wife Linda Scott; son Greg Scott; and sisters, Jean Norwood and Marthell Prindle.
Visitation will be Monday, April 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughter Kristy Williams and husband Dean of Goodspring; sister Julia Norwood of Pulaski; grandchildren, Sage Gibson and husband Whitt, Corey Hambrick; great-granddaughter Emyrson Gibson; special friend Travis Hambrick; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
