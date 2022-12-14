Mrs. Grefonda Lachun Bryant, 52, died Dec. 10, 2022.
Mrs. Bryant was born Dec. 19, 1969, in Pulaski. She grew up in the Pulaski community and graduated May 1988 from Giles County High School. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the fall 1988. At UTC, she was known for her love of cooking and the joy of feeding those in need. During her college years, she was an active member of the Littleton H. Mason Singers, Black Student Association and Student Government Association. Her health became challenging and she transferred to Alabama A&M. She was joined in matrimony to James F. Bryant June 20, 1992. She was a sweet, kind-hearted, loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt and friend. She wasn’t always able to get around, but she accomplished a lot to help others. She had a giving and loving spirit. She was a faithful member of Taylor St. Church of Christ, until her health started failing. She had a full trust and belief in God and always put him first; that is what kept her going.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include devoted husband of 30 years James (Jimmy) Bryant; loving daughter Errin Janae; parents, Mark Houston and Deborah London of Pulaski; brother Marcus Houston and wife Angela of Pulaski; sisters, Yvette Gilbert and husband Tony of Murfreesboro, Shanta Sanders of Pulaski; grandmother Mattie McNairy of Pulaski; parents-in-law, James Bryant and wife Mary of Pulaski; brother in-law Jon and wife Aretha of Pulaski; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special and devoted friends, Cleshette Hudson, Timmy Turner and Robert Jackson Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.