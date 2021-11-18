Mr. Gregory (Greg) Branch Harrison, 62, of Pulaski died Nov. 16, 2021.
Mr. Harrison was born March 10, 1959, in Pulaski. He was known fondly to many as Duck and was a co-owner and manager of Bull Market for 25 years. He was an avid sportsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was a fan of all sports but mainly a devoted San Fransico Giants fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. He is preceded in death by father Thomas William Harrison, father-in-law Ellison O’Neal and grandmother Benita Branch.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Wright Cemetery in McBurg.
Memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Messiah, 114 N. Third St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 37 years Lynnette O’Neal Harrison of Pulaski; son Jacob Harrison and wife Andrea of Knoxville; daughters, Devan Neal and husband Chris of Mt. Pleasant, Audreeanna Johnson and husband Levar of Clarksville; grandchildren, Kayne, Portia, Malee, Rylee; great-granddaughters, Willow, Sybil; mother and stepfather, Benita and Don Rouleau of Pulaski; brother Terry Harrison and wife Kim of Pulaski; sister Brenda Kennamore and husband James of Nashville; mother-in-law Martha O’Neal of Fayetteville; sisters-in-law, Susan Gulley and husband Pat of Kelso, Amy Stubblefield and husband Tony of McBurg; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
