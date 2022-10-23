Mr. Gregory (Greg) Don Hinson, 60, of Lawrenceburg died Oct. 20, 2022, at STRHS Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Hinson was born May 5, 1962, in Jonesboro, Ark., and was a loving son, father and friend. He enjoyed fishing and camping in his free time. He accepted Christ at Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by father Donald Hinson and daughter Jessica Hinson.
No services are scheduled at this time. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Lois Hinson of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Russell Hinson and wife Felita of Lawrenceburg, Timothy Hinson and wife Sharon of Pulaski; son Jacob Cody Hinson of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson Caleb of Little Rock, Ark.; and fiancee Cynthia Smith of Pulaski.
