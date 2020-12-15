Mr. Grover Lee Moore, 73, of Pulaski died Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.
Mr. Moore was born March 13, 1947, in Baltimore, Md. He served four years in the United States Navy. He was a retired carpenter from Huntsville City School. He was also a retired Baptist preacher and loved nothing more than telling people about Jesus. He lived to make others happy and everyone who came in contact with him knew how special and loving he was.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. He is preceded in death by parents, Evadelle Moore and Henry Moore; and siblings, Nancy Ulrich, Samuel Moore Jr., Lawrence Dudley, Franklin Lee Dudley and Johnny Mac Moore.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 49 years Judy Moore; daughter Jessica Moore; grandson Eli Stout; special family niece Cindy Kay Norris; foster son Donald Baker; special nephew Bruce Romano; special friends, Preston Archer, Roy and Gail Blankenship, Dwight Sharp; sisters, Eva Simmons, Carol Johnson, Patsy Moore; brothers, Gary Moore, William Moore, Paul Moore; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
