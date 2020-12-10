Mr. Harley Brown Weatherly Sr., 95, died Dec. 5, 2020.
Mr. Weatherly was born June 9, 1925, in Watertown. He spent most of his childhood in Lynnville, graduating from Jones High School. He volunteered in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in civil engineering. He worked with Royal Inc. 41 years and retired in 1992 as president and general manager. He traveled extensively and, when he was home, he loved being outside. He grew large vegetable gardens and enjoyed nothing more than mowing his acreage on his John Deere Tractor; he often remarked that he believed God made him to be outdoors. He was an active and faithful member of Brainerd Church of Christ for 68 years until they merged with East Brainerd Church of Christ. He attended East Brainerd Church of Christ as long as his health permitted. He was a Godly man, a good man in every way. God was always first, then family and his country. He is preceded in death by first wife Lucille Schoolfield Weatherly; son Harley Brown Weatherly Jr.; parents, Harley Alsup and Malinda Brown Weatherly; and brother James R. Weatherly.
Private family graveside services were held Dec. 8 in Lynnville with Alan Brown Weatherly officiating.
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to East Brainerd Church of Christ Missions or to the Martin Boyd Christian Home in Chattanooga.
Survivors include loving wife of more than 51 years Linda Robbins Weatherly; daughter Marion Weatherly Bates and husband Barry; grandsons, Taylor Weatherly Smith and wife Antonella of Perth, Western Australia, Capt. Alan Walker Smith and wife Lindsay of Kailua, Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Aurelia, Roland, both of Perth, Western Australia, Hailey, Tessa, James, all of Kailua, Hawaii; brother Robert K. Weatherly of Chattanooga; sister-in-law Janice R. Kinard of Chattanooga; several nephews, one niece and several close cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.