Mr. Harold (Boots) Douglas Watson, 93, of Ardmore, Ala., died Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Watson was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Prospect. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry Anderson Watson and Tommie Barber Watson.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Ala., with Alan Hughes officiating.
Ardmore Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Dora Dean Watson of Ardmore, Ala.; daughters, Joshlyn Tucker and husband Doug, Pam Ezell and husband Micky, all of Ardmore, Tenn.; sister Betty Southerland of Pulaski; and grandsons, Jody Tucker and Evan Ezell and wife Stephanie, all of Huntsville, Ala.
