Mr. Harold Wayne Bass, 86, died Aug. 6, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Mr. Bass was born Dec. 31, 1934, in Pulaski. He and wife Sara were committed to serving Giles County in many capacities. Their devotion to sharing their love to so many families in times of need was evident in their presence and outpouring of support. He graduated from Giles County High School (Class of 1953), Martin Methodist College (1955), Middle Tennessee State University (B.S. 1957 and M.A. 1962), additional graduate study at George Peabody College for Teachers (1966-67). He graduated from American Bankers Association’s Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and American Bankers Association’s Graduate School of Human Resources Management at University of Colorado. He taught mathematics at Bodenham High School, Athens College, Martin Methodist College and Richland High School. He served as Academic Dean and as Registrar and was founding sponsor of Gamma Beta Phi Society while at Martin Methodist College. He was employed at First National Bank of Pulaski 1978-2003; originally hired as bank auditor, retired as Vice-President and member of Executive Management Team and Secretary/Treasurer of First Pulaski National Corporation; was founding coordinator of the First National Bank Student Advisory Board; named Employee of the Year, 1983. Examples of his accomplishments and commitment to the community are as follows: member of the Rotary for more than 50 years and the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow; past president of Pulaski Rotary Club, 1970-71; named Rotarian of the Year, 1974-75, 1997-98 and 2008-09; president of the Giles County Chapter of American Red Cross, 1996-99; president of Pulaski Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, 1979-80; president of Pulaski-Giles County Chamber of Commerce, 1986; president of Giles County National Little League Softball Program, 1986-87; chairman of Administrative Board, First United Methodist Church, 1972 and 1973; served as delegate to Annual Conference 1972, 1973 and 2006; chairman of Council on Ministries, 1974 and 1975; Stephen Minister, First United Methodist Church, 2005-11; president of Giles County United Methodist Laity Club, 1976-77; member of Southside Elementary School’s Southside Buddy mentoring program, 2008-13; member of J. Marlin Goodman Memorial Scholarship Fund Board of Directors, 2000-present. He is preceded in death by parents, Edgar Reed Bass and Rosa Mae Paysinger Bass; sister Martha Scales and husband Robert E. (Buster); and brothers, Thurman (Biley) Bass and wife Elise, Paul Hix Bass and wife Mary Ann.
Visitation is today (Monday) from 4-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Pulaski.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; The University of Tennessee Southern, 433 W. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Sara White Bass of Pulaski; son Bob Bass of Nashville; daughters, Nancy Bass of Nashville, Amy Woodard and husband Shane of Pulaski; and grandchildren Sara Woodard & Luke Woodard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.