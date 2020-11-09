Mr. Harry Dean (Slick) Torrence, 85, died Nov. 8, 2020, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Torrence was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and dedicated friend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard. He worked at Pulaski Motor Company as manager of the parts department for many years before going to Fafnir-Timken and retiring after 30 years. He was a faithful member of the Blue Bird Coffee Club until they closed, then moved to Daylight Donuts where they solved many of the world’s problems. He was an avid fan of Tennessee Vols football and Lady Vols basketball. He coached Pop Warner football in Pulaski for many, many years, supported the Giles County High School football and basketball programs, and attended most of the games. He played the “Over the Hill” SunDrop Softball team for many years. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Grace Smith Torrence; sisters, Shirley Brewer and Catherine King; and brother Marvin Moore.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Maplewood Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife of 55 years Patsy Hamlett Torrence of Pulaski; son, Tracy Torrence and wife Kelly of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kacey Torrence, Taylor Torrence, both of Pulaski; very special niece Linda Sandridge and husband Ron of Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.