Mr. Harvey Dean Hedgecoth, 80, died April 26, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mr. Hedgecoth was born May 21, 1941, in Pulaski. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Fafnir. He is preceded in death by parents, Lonnie Woodrow and Ida Frances Williams Hedgecoth; brothers, Larry Hedgecoth, Paul Hedgecoth; and son, Corey Hedgecoth.
Visitation will be Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donationss may be made to your church or favorite charity.
Survivors include son Ronnie Hedgecoth and wife Melissa of Petersburg; sisters, Betty Jo Locke and husband Larry of Lynnville, Linda Faye Maxwell and husband Phil of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Chase Hedgecoth, Daniel Hedgecoth, Breylan Hedgecoth and Olivia Hedgecoth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.