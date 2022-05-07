Ms. Hattie Jane Harney, 87, died May 5, 2022.
Ms. Harney was born March 2, 1935, in Giles County, the fifth of 10 children born to her mother. Also known as Mama, Grandmama, Granny, Aunt Hattie, Hat and Cut’n Hattie, she was united in holy matrimony to the late Hobson M. Harney Sr. in 1951; that union blessed her with four children. She joined Indian Creek M.B.C. in Bryson in 1947 and was a faithful member until her illness. She was a songbird in the church choir, served on the kitchen committee and was a faithful member on the Mother Board. She loved her family and her church family but most of all she loved the Lord. She is preceded in death by parents, Bessie Lou Harney and Lonzy Dangerfield Sr.; brothers, Robert Harney, Isaiah Harney, Bill Harney, Frank Harney; and youngest son Timothy Harney.
Visitation will be Monday, May 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, May 10, at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Catherine Harney, Mattie Bledsoe and husband Anthony; son Hobson Harney Jr. and wife Cynthia; daughter-in-law Karen Barnickle; brothers, Alex King, Joe Harney and wife Gwen, Lonza Dangerfield Jr. and wife Sunya; brothers-in-law, Nathanel Harney, Joe Douglas Harney and wife Diane; sisters, Christine Franklin, Ida Harney, Margaret Bledsoe, Rosie Sherrell and husband Bobby, Anna Holt; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
