Infant Heidi Faith Lewter died May 12, 2023, at 11:35 p.m.
The baby girl was born May 11, 2023, at 4:29 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 17 and one-quarter inches long. She had the most angelic, cherub blonde hair.
A private burial for family will be held in Wheelerton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wells Clayton Whitworth Memorial Fund, c/o Kelley Whitworth, 124 Kinglet Way, Madison, AL 35756.
Survivors include parents, Jodie and Owen Lewter II; big brother Bo Lewter; big sisters, Addie Jo Lewter, Harbor Lewter; grandparents, Mary Ann and Owen Lewter, Rhonda and Dennis Kimbrough; aunt and uncle Amanda and Ashley Kimbrough and their children, John Robert and Elias; and many cousins, family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.