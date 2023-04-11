Mrs. Helen Ann Yeghiaian, 79, of Giles County died April 10, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Yeghiaian was born in Smithville July 6, 1943. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls and sewing. She is preceded in death by parents, Herbert Cantrell and Lillie Farlles Derting; son Scotty Ponder; and brothers, Paul Cantrell and Glen Cantrell.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, from 3-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, April 13, at Burton Ponder Cemetery in Smithville.
Survivors include husband Yeghia Yeghiaian of Lawrenceburg; daughters, Ginger Ponder, Samantha Word, both of Pulaski; grandson Alex Kilgore of Pulaski; brothers, Lewis Cantrell and wife Peggy of Smithville, Ralph Cantrell and wife Debbie of Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.
