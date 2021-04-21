Mrs. Helen Englet Tatum, 96, died April 18, 2021 in Pulaski.
Mrs. Tatum was born Jan. 18, 1925, in Giles County. She enjoyed going to the river, reading books and spending time with her friends and family. She is preceded in death by husband Henry M. Tatum Jr.; son Henry M. Tatum III; nephew Tim Wall; and sisters, Mildred Wall and Juanita Delforge.
Graveside services were April 21 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include granddaughters, Elizabeth Tatum of Jacksonville, Fla., Alisha Dickey of Columbia; nephew Gary Delforge and wife Sue of Mooresburg; niece Mary Jo Hollaway of California; great-nephew Joseph Wall and wife Elizabeth of Pulaski; and special friend Brenda McCaffery and husband Dan of Rogersville.
