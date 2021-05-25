Mrs. Helen Marie Ridner Francis, 89, of Washington, Ill., died May 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Francis was born July 9, 1931. in Pulaski. She married the love of her life at age 23 and then had five children. She was a waitress all of her life and loved every costumer. She loved going to bingo with her husband, and bowling was a big hobby she shared with her daughter Brenda. Family time was important to her, so board games, cards and taking her family fishing took up all her free time. She is preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Ruth Short Ridner; husband Harris Francis Jr.; sons, John Francis, Don Francis; daughter Peggy Fravell; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Brenda Osborne; son Ronald Francis; grandchildren, James Burhans, Jeremy Francis and wife Frances, Shannon Schindler and wife Tammy, Tabatha Maurer and husband Sean, David Osborne and wife Corina, Tamie Stropes and husband Jerry, Brandy Rassi and husband Brent; sisters, Katie and Ethel; brother Leslie; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
