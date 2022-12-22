Mrs. Helen O’Neal Mitchell, 94, of McBurg died Dec. 20, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Mitchell was a native of Lincoln County and a member of Beech Grove Methodist Church. As a young girl, she helped haul water from the nearby creek to the men as they were laying the rocks during construction of the church. She loved her church family. She also enjoyed helping with 22 years of benefits, barbecues and other special events at the McBurg Community Center. Throughout their marriage, she worked alongside her husband on their farm. They both took much pride in their farming operation. If she wasn’t in the field with him, she was cooking for the farm helpers. She also loved gardening and giving food away to her friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by parents, E.R. O’Neal and Mary Gunter O’Neal; husband of almost 70 years Edward Mitchell; and son Wade Mitchell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville, and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Beech Grove Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Allan Shedd officiating. Burial will follow in Wright’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include daughters, Edwena Cunningham and husband Harry, Nancy McFadden and husband Billy; grandchildren, David Mitchell and wife Stephanie, Dana Bryan and husband John III, LeaAnne Grissom and husband Chris, Betsy Davis and husband Wayne, Misty Fitzgerald and husband Blake, Eddie Cunningham and wife Erinn, Kyle Norwood and wife Ashley; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
