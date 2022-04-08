Mr. Henry Junior (Dukey) Gilbert, 71, died April 3, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Gilbert was born Dec. 28, 1950. He was educated in the Giles County School system and was a dedicated employee of Torrington Fafnir/Timken for several years. He was a hard working man who proudly provided for his daughters; he loved all his family dearly and loved joking with his nieces and nephews. He confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Pleasant Hill C P Church and would later join Temple of Praise. Quite frequently you could catch him at the 9 a.m. Matthew House of Praise service and then at the 11 a.m. Temple of Praise service, until his health failed. Although no longer able to attend church, he kept his faith in God and enjoyed listening to gospel music. He is preceded in death by parents, Lifford Henry (LH) Gilbert and Annie Bell Smith Gilbert; sisters, Barbara Gentry, Carrie Johnson; and brothers, Joe Frank Gilbert and Gene Gilbert.
Jordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Potter and husband Corey of Athens, Ala., Aryanna Gilbert, Keiana Gilbert, both of Chattanooga; granddaughters, Sha’keira Carden, Jeanesis Coffey; great-grandchildren, Cayden Carden, De’miyah Carden, Domani Carden, Dralyn Carden; sisters, Sherry Gentry and husband Robert, Tammy King and husband Patrick, all of Pulaski; aunts,
Jessie Mae Martin, Beatrice Coleman, Faye Small and husband Marvin; uncle Frank James Randolph; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
