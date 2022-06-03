Mr. Henry Layman Damron, 75, of Glasgow, Ky., died May 28, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Damron was born July 7, 1946 in Wayne County, W. Va. He was a surface miner, where he was the lead blaster, a former truck driver and an auto mechanic for Charles Nolley. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and received a Purple Heart. He founded the Giles County Honor Guard and was a past post commander of American Legion Post 60. He enjoyed motorcycles and loved music, having played the keyboard for Tru Dynasty, and was a former stockcar driver at Taylor County Speedway. He is preceded in death by parents, Millard Curtis and Ruth Catherine Brown Damron; and brothers, Donald Damron, Curtis Damron and Charles Damron.
Funeral services were June 2 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Damron officiating.
Survivors include children, Sherry Damron-Arnett and husband JD of Magnolia, Ky., the Rev. Jay Damron and wife Cindy of Edmonton, Ky., Jeff Robertson of Pulaski, Jennifer Cordial and husband Jason of Louisa, Ky.; brother John Paul Damron of Pulaski; grandchildren, Shawn McCubbins and wife Heather, Andrea Megan Whitlow and husband Brandon, Erica Dawn Phinney Mattingly and husband Deaglin, Dylan Arnett and wife Audrey, Joshua Damron and wife Lindsey, Jessica Cyr and husband Bryan, Clary Quinn, Jayden Lee Damron, Damian Robertson and wife Haley, Sunserra Robertson, Caleb Robertson, Logan Robertson, Raclyn Robertson, Dakota Cordial, Sydney Cordial, Shianne Cordial, Dalton Cordial, Sara Cantrell and husband Adam, Tia Sloan and husband Zack; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.