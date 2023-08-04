Mr. Henry Morgan Kilpatrick, 84, died July 31, 2023, at STRHS Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Kilpatrick was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Alabama. He enjoyed woodworking, black and white horses, and gardening. He worked at Griffin Industries from 1954-2000. He is preceded in death by wife Betty Kilpatrick, son Dennis Kilpatrick, great-grandson Michael Wayne Daly, four sisters and one brother.
Funeral services were Aug. 3 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Debbie Chapman and husband Ricky of Alabama, Tammy Newton and husband Terry of Pulaski; son Danny Kilpatrick and wife Marie of Goodspring; sisters, Rosie Thompson, Katie Smith, both of Pulaski; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
