Mr. Herman Gudger Nichols Jr. died Sept. 23, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
A native of Asheville, N.C., Mr. Nichols graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Virginia and was ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He served churches in Albany, Ga., Tallahassee, Fla., and Pulaski. After suffering injuries in a car accident, he moved with his family to Nashville, where he served as a visiting minister for hospital patients. He is preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Herman Gudger Nichols Sr.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church of Nashville, the Nature Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity or a charity of one’s choice.
Survivors include wife Mary Kuykendall Nichols; daughters, Betsy Nichols, Anna Nichols and husband David Putzel; and grandchildren, Ella Putzel and Wyatt Putzel.
