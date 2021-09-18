Mr. Hershell David Koger, 59, of Pulaski died Sept. 16, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.
Mr. Koger was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved fly fishing, off road racing and making doggy soap. He loved the outdoors and was an avid angler. He is preceded in death by father Hershell Wayne Koger.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Moore Memorial Cemetery in Huntland.
Survivors include wife Nancy Koger of Pulaski; daughters, Amy Byrdsong and husband Derek of Tampa, Fla., Susan Huntley and husband Guy, Annabelle Koger, Ruthie Koger, Olivia Koger, all of Pulaski, Sarah Dunn and husband Tim of Lawrenceburg; sons, Josh Koger and wife Leanne of Pulaski, Hershell Koger and wife Bryn of Atlanta, Levi Koger and wife Kimberlyn of Hazel Green, Ala., Noah Koger and wife Olivia of Harvest, Ala.; mother Wynness Smith Koger; brother Odas Wayne Koger and wife Gina of Huntsville, Ala.; sister Sherri Baker and husband Ken of Union Grove, Ala.; 22 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
