Mr. Hobert (Buddy) Crook, 67, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Mr. Crook was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Giles County. He professed hope in Christ at an early age, and was a helpful, kind and loving man. He was a man who knew no strangers. He retired from Arena Imprints after 15 years of service. He is preceded in death by parents, William Albert Crook and Virginia Gilbert; and sibling Charlie William Crook.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include devoted and faithful wife Sanner Faye Crook; daughter Brandi Mashae Crook; sons, Christopher Lamar Crook, William Deon Crook, Travis LeVon Crook; grandchildren, Akaikua, Zaria, Ty, Kayauna; sister Mamie Randolph of Prospect; brothers, Bobby Crook, James Crook and wife Laverne, all of Pulaski, Henry Sims Crook and wife Sharon of Louisville, Ky.; five nieces; five nephews; and a host of cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.