Mr. Hobson Monroe (H.M.) Harney Sr., 90, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Harney was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Giles County, and was fondly known as H.M., Pa Pa, Granddaddy and Granddaddy H. He confessed hope in Christ at an early age and continued his walk with the Lord throughout life. He was always a hard worker and worked at Maremont Gabriel for several years, retiring from there. During his retirement, he loved spending time with his beautiful wife. He also enjoyed farming, gardening, yard work and just being outside. He was known for telling wise tales and just laughing and carrying on with all those who he came in contact with. He is preceded in death by parents, the Rev. B.C. and Celestine Stevenson Harney; son Timothy Harney; stepson Charlie Ellison Jr.; step-daughter Nita Trotter; brothers, Arthur Lee Harney, Gant Harney Sr., Robert Harney, Tyree Harney, Arthur Harney Jr.; and sisters, Jenny Patsy Harney, Mildred Avery, Maggie Mae McLaurine and Irene Dangerfield.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include lovely wife Alma Harney of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Hobson M. Harney and wife Cynthia of Greenbrier; daughters, Catherine Harney, Mattie Bledsoe and husband Anthony, all of Elkton; step-sons, Billy Holt and wife Beverly of Pulaski, Glen Holt of Ardmore, Tenn.; step-daughter Sherry Vance of Ardmore, Tenn.; brothers, Joe Douglas Harney and wife Diane of Ardmore, Tenn., Nathaniel Harney of Fayetteville; son-in-law James Trotter of Prospect; daughter-in-law Karen Barnickle of Pulaski; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
